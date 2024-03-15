Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $88.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

