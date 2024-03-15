Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BK opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

