Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.