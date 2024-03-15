Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,420 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 59,080.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,014.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 657,126.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 98,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $246.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average of $206.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.36 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

