Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

