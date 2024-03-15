Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $529.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.40. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $537.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

