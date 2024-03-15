Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $565.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.55. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

