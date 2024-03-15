Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

FI opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

