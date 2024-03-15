Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $378.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.81 and a 200 day moving average of $338.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

