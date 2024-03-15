Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 189 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

