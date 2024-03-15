Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 211 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

