Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MCHP stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

