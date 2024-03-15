Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,590 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1,046.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

