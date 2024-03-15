Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $286.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The company has a market cap of $525.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.