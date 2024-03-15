Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $286.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The company has a market cap of $525.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
