Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 180.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4,788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 67.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $491.83 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.84 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

