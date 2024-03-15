Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,196 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xcel Energy Stock Performance
Xcel Energy stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96.
Xcel Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.
Xcel Energy Company Profile
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
