Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $27.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

