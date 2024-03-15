Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

