Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

SPTL opened at $27.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

