Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 894.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $200.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

