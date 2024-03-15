Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

