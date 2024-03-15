Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $183,000 Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 94,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

