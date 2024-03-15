Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

