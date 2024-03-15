Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

NYSE WPC opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

