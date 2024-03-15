Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1,133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $253.12. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.