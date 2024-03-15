Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1,133.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $253.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.23 and its 200-day moving average is $216.45.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

