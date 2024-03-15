Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1,046.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $109.73 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

