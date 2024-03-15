Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $435.88 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.18 and a 200-day moving average of $438.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

