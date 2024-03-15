Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $408,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Shares of GD stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $277.43. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

