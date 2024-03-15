Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 15,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

