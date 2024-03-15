Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $517,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

