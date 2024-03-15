Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

