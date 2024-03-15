Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.54 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

