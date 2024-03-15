Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of MO opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

