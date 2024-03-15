Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4,788.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 67.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 92.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total transaction of $3,500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,086,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $491.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.84 and a 1 year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

