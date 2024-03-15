Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 180.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total value of $9,638,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

NASDAQ META opened at $491.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.84 and a 52 week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

