Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $565.44 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.55. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

