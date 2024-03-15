Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $185,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

