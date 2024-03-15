Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $329,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.