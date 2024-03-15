Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $329,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
