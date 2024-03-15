Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

