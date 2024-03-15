Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.