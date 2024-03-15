Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $185,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

