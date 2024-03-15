Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

