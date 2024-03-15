Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
