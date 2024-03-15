Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.