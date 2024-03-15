Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 902,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,344,000 after acquiring an additional 125,869 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 692.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of XEL opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

