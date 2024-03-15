Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $224.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.38.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.