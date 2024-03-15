Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $220.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.38. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $224.90.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

