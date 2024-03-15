Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average is $200.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.