Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,815 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $84.66.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
