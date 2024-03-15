Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 894.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $200.75 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

